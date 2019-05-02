Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In order to address issues arising from the nation’s care system, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has advised the Federal Government to set up a ‘Patient Safety Commission‎’ in the country.

Adewale made the suggestion at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, shortly before delivering‎ the maiden public lecture of Oba Okunade Sijuade Olubuse II College of Health Sciences of the University with the theme “Patient Safety in Nigeria”.

‎He said it was his dream that an agency for patient safety would be established in the country in no distant time.

The minister, who in his lecture, defined patien‎t safety as the prevention of errors and adverse effects to patients associated with healthcare, stressed that it was essential that all members of healthcare practioners be safety minded.

According to him, “this is why the Patient Safety Institute bei‎ng established by the Igbinedion University is commendable. I appreciated the university for remaining relevant and for making significant contributions to higher education since its establishment in 1999 as the first private university in Nigeria.”

Disclosing that the field‎ of patient safety has emerged in response to a high prevalence of avoidable adverse events, Adewole noted that many organisations do not use a clear definition or have a clear model of understanding of the field.

“I call‎ on organisations and management of healthcare to adopt a defined model for patient safety,” he said.

The minister announced that the Federal Ministry of Hea‎lth under his watch was providing leadership and a conducive environment for change in practices, regulation and coordination of patient safety interventions and efforts.

“The ministry is also in the process of providing strategic direction and sustained political will for the institutionalisation ‎of patient safety culture in our healthcare system,” he added.