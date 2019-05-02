C’River Workers Protest Early Payment of May Salaries

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Workers in Cross River State under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Wednesday protested the payment of May salaries on the first day of the month by the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

Despite the state receiving the least revenue allocation from the federation account and being third most indebted state in the country, Ayade has made a habit of being the first to pay salaries in the country.

In the last three years, Ayade has been consistent in ensuring that workers in the state get their May salaries on the first day of the month.

Commenting on the development, the state Chairman of TUC, Clarkson Otu, said workers and the leadership of labour were unhappy over the early payment of salaries by the state government.

According to the labour leader, even though the government means well, labour was not happy with the situation.

“As labour leaders, we do not support it (early salaries payment). We have told the governor that it is not proper. April salary was paid only last week and on May 1, he paid May salary. We are surprised he still paid early this month in spite of our protest. We will continue to engage him on that,” he stated.

Speaking in a similar vein, the state Chairman of NLC, Ben Ukpepi, decried the early payment of salaries by the state government.