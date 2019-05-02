Buhari Commiserates with Christendom over Bishop Obembe’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolence to the family, relations, friends, and to Christendom in general, on the passage of Bishop Lanre Obembe.

Obembe, the founder of El Shaddai Bible Church, Ikoyi, Lagos, died of undisclosed ailment on Tuesday, at the age of 63.

Buhari made his feelings known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He noted that Obembe, a former chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Lagos branch, devoted many decades of his life to the service of God, and was an inspiration to many young people.

The president believed that the cleric’s footprints would be indelible on the sands of time.

He urged all those who mourned the gifted preacher to be comforted by the fact that Obembe served God and man with great zeal, and such labour of love would never go unrewarded.

“May his soul rest in peace and his good works be sustained by those he left behind,” Buhari prayed. (NAN)