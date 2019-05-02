Adeleke’s Classmates Back Him over Certificate Saga

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Senator Ademola Adeleke’s classmates at Ede Muslim Grammar School , Ede between 1976 and 1981 Thursday clarified that the senator completed five-year studies with them at the college, stressing that they would not allow themselves to be used as agents of mischief by some politicians in the state.

Speaking at a joint press conference addressed by their leader, Dr, Olapade Mukaila, the group stressed that all attempts by some people to run down Adeleke were only attempts to try God’s will.

Mukaila stressed that Adeleke gave a good account of himself as a classmate.

“Adeleke was and still one of them as a member of 1976/1981 set; unlike a top Nigerian who allegedly claimed to have attended the prestigious Government College, Ibadan, but has no classmates or set to point to as his own,” he said.

The spokesman equally noted that all the classmates sat for the final West Africa Examination and had their names, including Adeleke’s recorded in its ledger as presented by the Assistant Registrar of WAEC when he was called upon by an FCT High Court in Abuja.

The spokesman wondered what further proofs the Adeleke antagonists were looking for, to confirm his attendance and participation in the 1981WASCE, having found his name in the ledger.

Mukaila added that Adeleke was the president of the School’s Old Students Association for four years, saying this could not have been possible, if he did not write WAEC and complete his studies at the school.