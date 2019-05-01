Train Crushes Tricyclist, Passengers in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

An Abule Egba-bound train, yesterday crushed a tricyclist and his three passengers after the tricycle veered into its tracks.

THISDAY gathered that the train had left the station at Ike Aro and was heading to Abule Egba when the tragedy occurred as it approached Toyin, a suburb between Agbado Crossing and Iju-ishaga Station.

According to eyewitness account, as the train approached, motorists and pedestrians alike stopped to give it the right of way.

However, the tricyclist tried to make a last-minute dash across the tracks and was crushed by the moving train.

His attempt was foiled midway as the tricycle stuck to the rails, which made the train run into it and crush all its occupants except one of the passengers, who managed to escape unhurt.

After the train passed, the mangled remains of the occupants and the carcass of the tricycle splattered on the tracks.

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the incident which happened at about 6.52 a.m., killed four persons.

According to LASEMA General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, the agency received the distress call via the emergency toll free number 112/767 about the accident at the Iju area, Shina Peters Road Iju Ishaga.

He said this prompted the immediate activation of the Agency’s Response Team and other stakeholders to the scene of the incident accordingly.

He said: “On arrival at the scene of incident, it was gathered that a tricycle with five people on board had a collision with a moving train at the aforementioned address.

“Further information gathered at the scene revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving on the path of the tricycle driver trying to cross the rail crossing.

“Unfortunately fourpersons (three adult males and one adult female) lost their lives. One adult male escaped unhurt.

Tiamiyu however, advised motorists especially tricycle operators, to always exercise patience when crossing the railway line to avoid unnecessary loss of lives in the state.