Rumoured rift with Oshiomhole is fake news, says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has debunked rumours making the rounds that all is not well between him and former governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He described the rumour as “fake news.”

Obaseki debunked the news on Wednesday when addressing journalists at the Benin Airport.

The governor is expected to resume office after his one-month annual leave, during which period his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, acted as governor.

“I feel very good, refreshed and ready to resume after the break from work,” he said.

When asked what the people should expect from him after a well-deserved rest, he said, “Just wake and see, ” apparently in reference to the sobriquet most people use in describing his style of leadership, where a lot of work is done without saying much.

At the Airport to welcome the governor were members of the State Executive Council, socio-cultural groups as well as residents of the state.