No Country Has Perfect Security, Says El-rufai

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-rufai, has said that attainment of a crime-free society is not feasible in any part of the world, stressing that no matter the level of effort put into addressing the problem of insecurity in the country, there will always be security challenge.

Speaking yesterday to journalists at the side-lines of the induction of new and returning governors, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, the governor said that from every indication, the security situation in country is better now than what it was before 2015.

Speaking about the incidents of robbery attacks, kidnapping and communal clashes in Kaduna, which have assumed a worrisome dimension, the governor said the current joint military operations had helped to check the trend.

“We need to have these simultaneous military operations to expel the bandits. Once that is done, the other challenges are normal challenges that we have. There is nothing like perfect security; no country in the world – no state is totally secure; there will always be challenges as we evolve. But we are better off now than we were before 2015,” he said.

The governor also spoke on the efforts of the Kaduna State government to improve on its internally generated revenue to be able to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage.

He said that the state government is implementing measures that will increase internally generated revenue, not by raising taxes but by expanding the tax net.

“That is a major challenge; we have done better than most states. We have nearly tripled our IGR, since we took over in Kaduna due to combination of policies and legislation, as well creating enabling framework. We hope to do better by moving from where we are and then tripling it in the next four years,” he said.

When asked if his state is ready to pay its workers the new minimum wage, El-rufai said, “We will do so by the grace of God.”