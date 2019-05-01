Igbinedion Varsity Establishes Security Affairs Centre, Honours Burutai

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As part of efforts to support the tackling of the prevailing security situation in the country, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State has established the Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs.

The centre, named after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, was launched at the university Main Campus, Okada.

The event, which featured the maiden public lecture titled ‘Military and Democratic Consolidation in Nigeria- Appraisal of Nigerian Army Counter-terrorism and Counter-insurgency Operations’, which was delivered by Buratai, witnessed the foundation laying and unveiling of the plaque at the construction site of the Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs Complex.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye announced that the establishment of the centre is in pursuit of the university’s mission to deepen research and provide workable and pragmatic solutions to security challenges not only in Nigeria, but as a global concept.

He said the centre, which is the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, will frequently bring together the academia and the military to compare notes, challenge status quo in an intellectually stimulating discourse on security and allied contemporary issues.

Speaking before the lecture, Buratai expressed delight at the university’s gesture and for the honour bestowed on him and the Nigerian Army by naming the centre after him and for the opportunity to be the maiden guest lecturer of the centre.

He noted that Igbinedion University is the first institution in the country where he had the opportunity to deliver a lecture, owing to his busy and dynamic schedule.

In his lecture, he highlighted the efforts of the Nigerian Army and its challenges in the battle against terrorism and insurgency and other security matters in the country. “International support towards the fight against terrorism is grossly inadequate,” he said.

He urged the international community and super powers to assist the Nigerian military with more equipment in combating the menace.

Responding after the lecture, the Chairman, Governing Council of the university, Professor Sheik Ahmed Abdullah announced the decision of the council and senate to confer on Buratai the prestigious Honorary Professor-at-Large award of the university in its Department of International Relations and Strategic Studies.