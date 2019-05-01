Fidelity Bank Rewards More Customers in Promo

Hamid Ayodeji

Fidelity Bank Plc has once more rewarded more of its loyal customers with cash and other consolation prizes in its ongoing promo.

The bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Mohammed Balarabe, who spoke during the ‘Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season Three’ promo draws in Lagos yesterday, said the bank has been able to attain its target of making 77 of its customers millionaires.

According to him, the financial institution has also given out 108 consolation prizes to customers across the country.

Balarabe said: “This promo is actually aimed at getting more people involved in the banking sector by opening accounts, saving and other forms of transactions whilst empowering our customers.

“If you get accustomed to the culture of saving, you realise that when the rainy day comes around, you would be prepared enough to manage or contain the situation because we have been able to protect your savings in our bank.

On her part, Regional Bank Head, Fidelity Bank, Chinwe Iloghalu said, “This initiative definitely impacts the lives of our customers. And today being the day of the final and grand draws, we have awarded the grand prize of N10 million in line with our promise to customers.

“A total of 77 millionaires have been created courtesy Fidelity Banks GAIM promo and N31 million has been giving out today to 15 of our customers.

“Based on the success and impact GAIM promo has had, I am excited to let our customers know that this is not the end as we are going back to our drawing board to deliver a bigger and better edition very soon. Therefore, I urge all our customers to keep saving so as to be qualified for the next draws.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, recently said: “Two years ago, we set out at Fidelity Bank, to drive a five-year strategic plan, beginning from last year, that would see us migrating to a tier 1 bank in the country by 2022. What we actually did was to take the growth rate of the banks that we know are bigger than us that are in tier 1, and measured it against our growth rate, to determine how much we needed to grow for us to break into the league of Tier 1 banks. Year-on-year, both balance sheet size, deposit and profitability, we have been growing.”