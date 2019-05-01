Adeleke’s Certificate Saga: School Principal Alleges Threat to His Life

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Principal of Ede Muslim High School 1 Ede, Osun State, Khalid Adejare Abass, yesterday appealed to the law enforcement agents to help stop the trauma and psychological tension he is going through for some days now.

Also, the family members of the principal have equally called on the police authorities to stop further unjustifiable arrest of their son, Abass, alleging that the police have politicise the matter .

Speaking yesterday from his hospital bed in Ede with THISDAY, Abass, who was critically ill, lamented how he was being made to travel between Lagos and Abuja during his ten days incarceration as a common criminal.

He said the security agents are after his life, adding that they had made up their mind to kill him.

According to him, “If anything should happen to me, the police should be held responsible; the brutality of the police was just too much for me to bear.”

He remarked that he was talking to people on his sick bed with weakness of the body, pains, fever and high blood pressure.

The principal, who was brought to the hospital last Monday due to his bad health condition, called on the law enforcement agents to please leave him alone and stop further unjustifiable arrest.

Abass also denied collecting N10million from Dr. Deji Adeleke as rumoured in his community and Nigeria at large.

However, the family spokesman, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Sholagbade Abass, said the principal has been unduly punished for doing his legitimate duties as a principal of a school.

According to him, the principal is not a politician, why then should he be subjected to this unwarranted suffering?

He said: “We are now pushed to the wall to cry out to the world on the persistent and unwarranted incarceration of our son, Khalid Adejare Abass, by the law enforcement agents.”

The family noted that the ‘unjust’ detention at Alagbon Force CID headquarter for 10 days has subjected him to untold harassment from the police.

They also noted that since his incarceration, he was not allowed any medical attention nor allowed to visit any hospital for medical checkup, saying he has been in and out of the hospital as an out-patient.

But his lawyer, who alongside with his family members spoke with THISDAY yesterday, Kanmi Ajibola, said the principal did not commit any offence under the law that would warrant any untold punishment.

Ajibola also made it clear that his client is innocent and he had done his job well as the principal of the school, saying even if there is a problem with the certificate and the testimonial, it can be ratified without any problems.