Zenith Bank to Eaglets: Bounce Back with World Cup Trophy

One of the major sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and promoter of Nigeria’s U-13 and U-15 Future Eagles, Zenith Bank Plc, has charged the Golden Eaglets to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to win any medal at the just concluded U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania by winning the World Cup in Brazil later in the year.

Zenith Bank has been one of the major fans of the team since the start of the competition as seven members of the squad were discovered from the last Zenith Bank/NFF U-15 Future Eagles competition.

In a statement from the bank headquarters yesterday, the team was urged to forget the past and make Nigerians happy by going all the way in Brazil.

“The major objective was achieved in Tanzania, and that’s for them to pick a ticket to the World Cup in Brazil and they have done that,” the statement said.

“They should emulate what the 2015 squad under the tutelage of Coach Emmanuel Amuneke did. After finishing fourth at the AFCON in Niger, they came back with the World Cup trophy and we know this team can do the same.

“We are going to be supporting the team from our own end as we have been doing and they must reciprocate the support of all Nigerians by returning with a record sixth title in Brazil.”

The Eaglets failed to get to the final of the competition after losing 10-9 on penalties to Guinea before losing the third place match 2-1 to Angola.

Despite playing well throughout the competition, their inability to convert several chances created was their major undoing.