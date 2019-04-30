Oladele Re-elected into Global Alliance Board

The immediate past President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr Rotimi Oladele, has been re-elected as a member and regional-delegate-at-large for Africa on the Board of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

According to a statement, as the regional delegate-at- large for Africa, Oladele would provide advisory leadership roles for public relations bodies in Africa. He was earlier elected into the board in 2015 in Milan, Italy. At the Sao Paolo election, the Global Alliance, which is the umbrella organ of public relations bodies in the world, elected Justin Green from the Public Relations Institute of Ireland as its new president.

Other members of the new board are Joe Truncale of the Public Relations Society of America as treasurer; Fiona Cassidy of Public Relations Institute of New Zealand as secretary. Other delegates-at-lSSarge in the board are Alastair McCapra of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, United Kingdom; Sarah Hanel of the Canadian Public Relations Society; Hamilton dos Santos of the Brazilian Association for Business Communication; Prita Kemal Gani of the Asean Public Relations Network, Indonesia; Ángel Alloza of the Corporate Excellence of Spain who is an academic/researcher; and Paula Portugal Mendes of the Portuguese Association of Corporate Communications, Portugal