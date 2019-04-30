FG, States, LGs Share N617.5bn March Allocation

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

A total of N617.566 billion was Tuesday distributed as Federal Allocation for the month of March, 2019 among the three-tiers of government, comprising the federal, state and local governments.

A communique issued by the Technical sub -Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) released at the end of meeting in Abuja, indicated that the Gross statutory revenue received for the reference month was N446.647 billion, which is lower than the N478.434 billion received in the previous month by N31.787 billion.

In the same vein, the revenue generated from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N92.181billion. This is a decrease from the N96.389 billion generated from previous month, with N4.208 billion. There was also N653m from Exchange Gain, N13.085 billion from Forex Equalization; N55.000 billion from Good & Valuable Consideration as well as N10.000 billion added by NNPC. These therefore, brought the total revenue distributable for the current month to the sum of N617.566 billion.

Consequently, from the Net Distributable Revenue for the month, Federal Government received N257.758 billion; States received N168.254 billion; Local Government Councils received N126.575 billion , while the Oil Producing States received N49.823 billion representing 13% derivation of mineral revenue.

The cost of Collection, Transfer and FIRS Refund came up to N 15.156 billion.

The distribution of the Value Added Tax (VAT) realised saw the federal government receiving N13.274 billion, representing 15 per cent; states received N44.247 billion representing 50 per cent while the local government councils received N30.973 billion also representing 35 per cent

The communique also showed the breakdown of allocation from the Statutory revenue generated as thus: Federal Government N208.394 billion representing 52.68%; States Government N105.700 billion, Local Government Council received N81.490 billion.

It explained that Federation Crude oil export sales increased by about 49.18 per cent due to the increase in lifting volume, which resulted in increased Federation Revenue of about $240.23 Million. Also, the average crude oil price increased from $63.62 to $79.06 per barrel. However, lifting operations, the communiqué said, were adversely affected by production Shut-in, Shut -down at various Terminals due top technical issues, leaks and maintenance.

There were also remarkable increase in Revenues from Oil Royalty, Import and Excise Duties, while Petroleum Profit Tax(PPT) decreased significantly. Companies Income Tax (CIT

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) currently stands at $183 million.