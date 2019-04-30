Defection: Saraki, Dogara, 52 Others Know Fate May 17

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday reserved May 17 for judgment in a suit seeking the removal of Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and 52 other lawmakers over their defection from one political party to another.

Justice Abang fixed the date for judgment after listening to submissions of counsel in the matter.

The plaintiff, an advocacy group, Legal Defence and Assistance Project, (LEDAP), had in the suit prayed the court to declare that the lawmakers are no longer members of the National Assembly having defected to other political parties before the expiration of their tenure.

The defendants comprise 17 senators, 37 members of the House of Representatives, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the clerks to both chambers of the National Assembly.

