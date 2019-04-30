Alleged N19.4bn Fraud: Dasuki’s Lawyer’s Absence Stalls Trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and four others over alleged misappropriation of N19.4 billion meant for the acquisition of arms to fight insurgency, was yesterday stalled following the absence of Dasuki’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN).

Others standing trial with the former NSA are Ambassador Bashir; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa,; his son, Sagir; and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.

They are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on a 25-count criminal charge bordering on breach of trust, and misappropriation of public fund to the tune N19. 4 billion.

When the matter was called yesterday, Dr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), counsel to Bafarawa, informed the court that Dauski’s lead counsel, Daudu (SAN), was bereaved.

The trial judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, after listening to all counsel in the matter, agreed that the death of a daughter in-law was weighty enough to grant an adjournment.

He subsequently adjourned trial till June 11, 2019.

Earlier, EFCC’s counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the case was scheduled for commencement of trial, saying they were in court with their witness.

He informed the court further that Dasuki ‘s lawyer informed them that Daudu was bereaved.

Counsel for Bafarawa, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), was asked by the judge to brief the court on the bereavement.

Fagbemi informed the court that it was true that the matter was slated today for trial but their colleague, Daudu, was bereaved and all counsel have been informed.

“The deceased was a staff of his chambers, as well as his daughter-in-law. All counsels have met; this ugly situation have overshadowed everything; accordingly, all counsels have agreed that the matter be adjourned until June 11 at the convenience of the court,” he said.