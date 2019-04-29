iSON BPO Wins 2019 Contact Centre of the Year Awards

The leading Customer Experience Management Provider in Africa, with strong focus in Sub-Saharan Africa, iSON BPO, has emerged winner of the keenly contested BPO Contact Centre of the Year awards at the 2019 Beacon of ICT Distinguished Lecture/Awards Series.

A statement by the firm Monday, said the awards acknowledged iSON BPO’s expertise in enabling organisations to deliver transformative customer experiences, helping organisations to move from transactional processing to customer lifecycle management (CLM), enabling, monitoring and reduction of cost per customer, while increasing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) & Retention.

The statement quoted the Global CEO, iSON BPO, Mr. Pravin Kumar, as saying: “While we have been very satisfied with our journey in Africa over the last eight years, we have seen maximum growth in Nigeria due to excellent quality of Nigerian youth, always willing to learn more and excel in their work.

“This Award is a wonderful acknowledgement of our sustained innovative contributions to the growth of the ICT industry in Nigeria. We are indeed encouraged to further develop our technology and continue to deliver excellent services for the success of our clients.

“I am so proud of all the team and their hard work and dedication which has led to this amazing moment. Our colleagues are absolutely thrilled with the win which is the result of a wonderful team collaboration harnessing everyone’s skills and experience.”

The theme of this year’s celebration, which is ‘Telcos and Banks Partnership to Drive Financial Inclusion,’ examined efforts to empower Nigerians to boost financial growth and development, it said.

The statement explained further that the distinguished lecture is aimed at charting the way forward for the country’s ICT sector, while the award ceremony rewards best practices and recognises outstanding contributions to the growth of the sector.

The Beacon of ICT Distinguished Lecture/Awards Series, which brought together top politicians and government functionaries as well as captains in the ICT industry and financial institutions, is widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria and is in its 10th edition.

The company has been recognised for its ability to deliver and manage end-to-end contact centre and digital transformation solutions.

The event was held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the prestigious at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.