INEC Replacing Servers to Conceal Rigging, PDP Alleges

*Allegation baseless, says commission

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is now replacing all the servers in its headquarters and offices in all states of the federation in a desperate bid to obliterate the ‘actual’ presidential election results transmitted from the polling centres across the nation.

But in a swift reaction, the electoral body has described the allegation as baseless, adding that it would not engage in media war with the party.

The party in a statement Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the PDP had been briefed on how the INEC leadership and officials of the Buhari Presidency became jittery and resorted to the desperate measure, after they realised that the servers had information of Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the election.

To this end the main opposition party therefore insisted on forensic examination of all relevant documents and equipment used for the Presidential election.

Ologbondiyan stated: “This is completely reprehensible and further exposes the culpability of INEC in the manipulation and rigging of the 2019 Presidential election.

“Our party also has details of how the INEC leadership and the Presidency agents procured and detailed computer experts to the commission’s offices to switch the servers, mutilate vital information in the system and attempt to erase all trails of transmitted results to the main server.

“What INEC and the Buhari Presidency do not understand is that computer software and applications leave traces, signatures as well as footmark. Forensic investigation of the system will reveal the real votes transmitted from the polling centers, which show Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the election.”

The party noted that it had also been informed about how the INEC leadership, several weeks after the election, used some compromised officials of the commission to manipulate voter registers in some states by ticking names of individuals who did not participate in the Presidential election, as having voted.

It noted that this was with the view to using such to cover the fictitious results it wrote for the APC, stressing that the party would continue to be at alert as it stands with Nigerians to reclaim its stolen mandate at the tribunal.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that the commission would allow the legal process to run its full course.

He stated: “The allegation is baseless and uncalled for. The Commission has maintained that it will not join issues with the PDP in the media on a petition that the party had already filed in court, in respect of the 2019 presidential election.

“Rather than issuing press statements and addressing press conferences on the same petition on a daily basis, the PDP should allow the legal process to run its full course.”

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android