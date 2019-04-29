Glo is Game Changer of Nigeria’s ICT  Industry, Says ALTON Chairman

Esther Oluku

It was another glorious moment for the grandmaster of data, Globacom, at the 10th anniversary of the Beacon of Information and Communication Technology (BoICT) Awards as it clinched the ‘Most Innovative Mobile Player of the Year’ award at the colourful ceremony in Lagos. The ceremony was attended by the leaders of the nation’s ICT industry.

Globacom was also inducted into the ICT Hall of Fame at the event for its remarkable contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

Presenting the award to Globacom’s representatives – Head, Enterprise Solutions, Eric Uwaoma; Oluwakemi Akinyele of Training Development Unit; and Head, Mobile Money, Raj Narayan, at the ceremony, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, described Globacom as the game changer of the industry.

Adebayo, who traced the trajectory of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry from the analogue dispensation to the present Digital Switch Over (DOS) era, noted that but for the rule-changing innovation of Per Second Billing (PSB) system introduced by Globacom, the industry would have taken longer time to achieve that feat.

“I want to personally congratulate Globacom for winning the Most Innovative Mobile Player of Year award tonight. Though Globacom came at a later date, its introduction of PSB system at a time earlier operators said it was not achievable, changed the rule of the game. For that unique innovation and many more others it has introduced since then, Globacom deserved this award”, he said.

The ALTON chairman had in his earlier remarks at the ceremony urged all the awardees to see the awards as a recognition of their achievements and contributions to the development of the industry, which he described as the “most reliable” sector in the country and a “major driver” of the economy.

Adebayo also called on the government to look into the issue of multiple taxations in the industry and make conscious efforts to protect the industry’s critical infrastructure; just as he described the threat by the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority to close down operators’ base stations as a threat to national security which will have grave consequences for the country.

In his welcome address, Ken Nwogbo, founder and CEO of Communication Week Media Limited and organisers of the BoICT Award Series, said that in the last 10 years, “Beacon of ICT Awards Series has become widely regarded as the last most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria”.

Held at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, the 2019 edition of the event was attended by key players in the nation’s telecom sector such as the industry’s legend, Dr. Chris Uwaje, President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola; Managing Director of Vodacom Business, Wale Odeyemi; Managing Director of Systemspecs, Mr. John Obaro; Managing Director of Rack Centre; Tunde Coker, and Muyiwa Ogungboye of e.Stream Networks Limited.

The BoICT Awards, initiated in 2009, is designed to reward individuals and corporate firms that have helped to develop ICT in Nigeria and make life more meaningful through seamless information technology innovations.