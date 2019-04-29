Firm Launches New Products, Unveils Brand Ambassador

Oluchi Chibuzor

Hayat Holdings, manufacturers of FMCGs in hygiene, tissue and home care products like Molfix baby diapers, has launched new range of sanitary pad and baby pants into its list of fast growing brand in the Nigerian market.

The official launch of the products which was held in Lagos recently, witnessed the unveiling of a Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Ekile, as the product Ambassador, who will work with the brand in exciting ways through the year.

The company said having noticed that consumers of sanitary pads over the years were mostly dissatisfied with other brands in the country, it launched its skin-friendly cotton soft pad for ladies who prefer ultra- soft sanitary and maxi thick pads respectively.

According to the Managing Director, Nigeria Hayat, Hakan Misri, “Molped range is produced with Nylon free materials and has a breathable back sheet, thus eliminating the burning sensation while in use and additionally providing a comforting cottony feel and very comfortable in use.

“With these features, its high capacity to lock in liquid, thousands of Microholes to increase absorption even in seconds, specially designed channel system, allowing the liquid penetrate through the pad, has up to 100 per cent leak protection handling every lady’s monthly cycle business.

“The Molfix pants which is skin-friendly has color-changing wetness indicator, flexible central elastic system, double absorbent area, anti-leakage elastic barriers and airsoft technology-soft. Breathable waist and body system is design to change the narrative of diaper changing-wars for Mothers who wants more freedom,” he explained

Earlier, the Global Marketing Director, Ertunga Kut in a speech said, “Since coming to Nigeria in 2015, we have kept on growing in leaps and bounds. Nigerians carry special importance in the growth potential for Hayat Kimya in strategic locations in West and Central Africa.

“Hayat Kimya San. A.Ş. has invested over $100 million to operate in Nigeria as Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited, with its new factory in Agbara, Ogun State, Nigeria.”

Misri further said with the company becoming the world’s fifth largest baby diaper manufacturing in the world and leading brand in Nigeria with a 50 per cent market share, the baby pants would give happiness for mother and child because it is easy to wear and remove.

“We want to be market leader in our sector in Nigeria, because all companies when they do product launch is to be a market leader, so by looking into our success story with Molfix today’s products will definitely take its place in Nigerians homes,” he noted.

On her part, the brand Ambassador, Ekile said, “Nigerian consumers especially myself have mostly being dissatisfied with the sanitary pad brands available for purchase herewith adverse reactions ranging from itchiness, to heat irritations and most especially leakages.

“It was interesting to be approached by Hayat Kimya a brand known for making exceptionally good products, from their diapers to everyday toiletries. It will be great not to worry about leakages when performing on stage.”