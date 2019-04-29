Envoy Wants Investors to Emulate Berry through Investing in Agriculture

By Okpuzor Ezekiel

Following the recent acknowledgement of the silent revolution in organic farming in Nigeria, by the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, being driven by the Chairman of Contec Global Agro Limited (CGAL), Dr. Benoy Berry, the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Mr. Abhay Thakur, has said urged investors to emulate Dr. Berry through expanding Nigeria’s organic food base to meet food security challenge.

The diplomat who spoke after undertaken a tour of facilities of the tissue culture and bio-solution fertilizer plants during the week end in Maitama, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), commended Dr. Berry for the successful application of science and biotechnology to drive organic farming.

Thakur, said it is rare to find a company with precise research facilities combined with the expatriate and local manpower working together to meet the needs of the larger populace in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

He said: “This is an excellent and outstanding work going on and I would like to congratulate Dr. Berry and his company Contec Global as they have done so many successful works in so many areas and sector.

The envoy while tasking investors said they emulate Dr. Berry’s paradigm in investing in sectors like agriculture and health that is of high quality and affordability to the people at the grass root.

He said: “Especially regarding agriculture, India and Nigeria have a lot to learn from each other because of the differences in each other’s experience.

“Nigeria and India should look at areas of comparative advantage to strengthen their hands through collaboration for the overall benefit of the population geared at bringing benefits to each other and the entire population.”