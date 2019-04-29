Dettol Appoints Brand Ambassador

Nollywood actress and multiple award-winning producer, Funke Akindele-Bello, has been made a brand ambassador of the Dettol Clean Naija campaign. She was unveiled recently in Lagos by Dettol, during the launch of the ‘Clean Naija Initiative’, a campaign which is aimed at creating awareness, education and driving behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria

Speaking at the event which attracted the leadership team of Reckitt Benser, the General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, expressed his excitement and enthusiasm about the launch and partnership.

“We recognise this is an enormous task and we acknowledge the partnership of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. It is also my utmost pleasure to unveil leading Nollywood actress and award-winning producer Funke Akindele-Bello as the Dettol Clean Naija brand ambassador.

“Mrs. Akindele-Bello has been a worthy role model and an inspiration for all Nigerians,” he added.

Akindele, the new brand ambassador, who recently welcomed a set of twins also expressed her delight on the new partnership.

Speaking at the event, she said, “As a new mother, I have come to appreciate more the need for improved hygiene practices. This campaign will help sensitize Nigerians on the health benefits of adopting simple but effective hygienic practices like proper hand washing regularly.”