Police Arrest Kidnapper of Super Eagles Player’s Father

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested the kidnapper of an 85 year-old man, Pa Iloanyusi, father of former Super Eagles player, Chikelu Iloanyusi.

Pa Iloanyusi was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by one Ikechukwu Emilie, a notorious kidnapper terrorising Anaku and Otoucha axis in Anambra State in November 2014.

In a statement by its spokesperson yesterday, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the command said the suspect was rounded up at Phix motel Abagana where he jumped down from a three storey building with handcuff and escaped in 2014.

Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, explained that since then, the suspect he became elusive while all efforts to rearrest by the security agencies was furtile.

However, the spokesman said following credible intelligence, police detectives attached “to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspect, Ikechukwu Emilie ‘m’ aged 30 years in his hideout at Anaku, Anyamelum Local Government Area, Anambra State.

He said investigation into the matter has commenced, after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.

He explained that police had commenced full investigation and that effort is being intensified to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to Justice

Iloanyausi was kidnapped on November 25, 2013, on his way to mass and was found dead after the family paid ransom to the alleged kidnappers.