Fulfillment of A Tax Man…. Tunde Fowler in Good Mood

If you approach the presence of the boss of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, be prepared to be bathed in a rain of glee. Joy unrestrained oozes from the former Lagos tax don like an opened dam, watering the surrounding, drought-weary land. These days, the stars have aligned for Fowler as everything he touches turns into gold.

It was just a few days ago that Fowler happily walked the apple of his eyes, Funke, down the aisle of matrimonial bliss. And not to a man of mean significance either. Funke’s handsome groom was none other than Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, the younger brother of Aig Imoukhuede, the former MD of Access Bank. Those who attended the star-studded wedding could not help being awed and a little intimidated by the sheer opulence on display.

It was a grand three-day affair that made mockery of many so-called high octane shindigs. This was true class and aristocracy in action as everything from guests to venue to scale to decoration was top notch. The exclusive traditional wedding took place at the Fowler family residence in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi with the matriarch of the house, Chief (Mrs) Leila Apinke Fowler, dazzling everybody in her role as chief hostess.

It was more of the same at the grand wedding held at the Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos. It was like the Fowlers and Aig-Imoukhuedes conspired to display the full extent of their considerable connections. So great was the number of celebrities on display as the who’s who of high society filled the spacious wedding hall from corner to corner.

For Babatunde Fowler, it was like suddenly happening about an oasis of abundant water in the Sahara. Relief filled his features as joy filled his heart. He had been agonizing about Funke, who had remained single ever since her first marriage to Abby Kuku, son of the late Ogbeni Oja Bayo Kuku hit the rocks barely two years after a wedding that turned the city of Lagos upside down. But every cloud has a silver lining as Funke and the younger Aig seem destined for unbreakable bliss.

That is not the only thing Tunde Fowler is excited about. Ever since he assumed the huge responsibility of being in charge of the nation’s tax collection, Tunde has been breaking records like no man’s business. Whether it is monthly, quarterly or annual tax returns, the FIRS under his leadership, is poised to scale new heights.

In fact, with his stellar performance, the powers that be are more than happy to leave Tunde alone as he keeps on fighting the good fight of revenue collection. While other agency bosses at the federal level are jittery as the inauguration looms large, Tunde, one of the best performers around, is a picture of contentment and fulfillment.