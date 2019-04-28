APC Wins Ajeromi-Ifelodun House of Reps Election

Segun James

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Mr. Kolawole Taiwo, winner of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency election.

INEC conducted the supplementary election in 71 polling units across eight wards of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State for the House of Representatives seat.

The commission had declared the Feb. 23 House of Representatives election in the constituency inconclusive due to over-voting, non-compliance with the usage of smart card readers and violence.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Olusoji Ilori announced the result for the election at the INEC Collation Centre located at Local Authority Primary School, Baale St. Ajegunle at about 7:35 p.m.

Ilori, who is a lecturer at the University of Lagos, announced the total votes after the supplementary poll.

According to him, Taiwo polled a total of 36,115 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party Mrs Rita Orji, who got 32,557 votes.

Ilori added that Mr Matin Iwonlaye of Accord Party had 587 votes, Mr Jimoh Rasheed of PPN got 206 votes, Mr David Kola of AD polled 158 votes, Mr Michael Ogoeke of APP polled 149 votes while Ms Julie King of APDA polled 112 votes.

According to him, Mr Adebayo Adegbenro of ADC scored 107 votes, Mr Kennedy Nzemiro of PPC had 90 votes, Mr Morenikeji Oluwole of MPN had 39 votes, Mr Jacob Ogundiran of DPC scored 17 votes while Ms Victoria Oladipupo of DA, polled 06 votes.

Ilori said, “I declared that Kolawole Taiwo Musbau of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”