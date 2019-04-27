Pandemonium in Gombe as Boys Brigade Retrieve Remains of Members Killed on Easter Sunday

There was pandemonium in Gombe Metropolis on Saturday following clashes between some youths and members of the Boys Brigade while retrieving the remains of their members killed during Easter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the situation started when members of the Boys Brigade who were coming out of the specialist hospital in a procession, were stoned by some youths at Jekafari.

The attack which prompted the members of the group’s retaliation was however put under control with the swift intervention of security personnel in the area.

NAN also reports that the fight led to the stoning and destruction of cars of innocent motorists in the place.

When contacted, Gombe State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Mary Malik, said although she heard about the issue, no formal report was made at the command.

NAN reports that eight boys were killed during Easter procession when a vehicle allegedly driven by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps ASC Adamu Abubakar rammed into a procession by members of the group.(NAN)