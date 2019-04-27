Oyetola Pledges Improved Security as Police Launch Operation Puff Adder

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday promised more security so that the state could continue to retain its status as one of the most peaceful in the country.

He described security as condition precedent to improved economy and better life for the people.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, Oyetola spoke during the launch of Operation ‘Puff Adder’ by the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in Osogbo.

Launching the Operation, Governor Oyetola said his administration had given security sector the required attention as part efforts to drive the socio-economic and political policies and programmes of his administration. .

He said, “since development and progress of any state could be measured by security of such society, hence the need for the support given to security agencies by the state government.”

Oyetola said his government had demonstrated high sense of commitment to maintain and sustain the tempo of the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

He pledged his government’s continued support and collaboration with the security agencies to eliminate all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

Governor Oyetola commended the Acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu for the initiative, saying the scheme would further help to nip in the bud all forms of insecurity challenges confronting the state and nation at large.

H said: “We are committing resources to advance the security architecture of the state having realised that peace is condition precedent to inviting investors and development partners to the state.

“I thank the Osun Police Command for the invitation to be a part of the new initiative to combat crimes in the nation and in the state.

“I also commend the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed A. Adamu, for initiating Operation Puff Adder as a response to the serial crimes in the nation.

“I equally appreciate the Osun Police Command for its contributions to the profile of State of Osun as one of the safest and most secured states in Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that insecurity remains an impediment to development and progress of any society, hence the need for us as a government to key into the things that will enhance the security of lives and property of the citizenry since assumption of office.

“So, I appeal to the people of the state to cooperate with the Police to achieve the objective of Operation Puff Adder by providing relevant information‎ just as I appeal to policemen deployed in the operation to observe the universal rule of engagement in the discharge of their assignment.

“I pledge the support and cooperation of government to the successful implementation of Operation Puff Adder and other security operations”, Oyetola added.

Osun State Commissioner ‎of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige, lauded the state government for being supportive and collaborative to the Force.

She described the presence of the Governor at the occasion as a clear manifestation of the passion and commitment attached to security in the state.

The CP noted that the Operation would support and enhance the performance of the officers and men of the Command in combating armed banditry, crime and criminality in the state.

She expressed confidence that the Operation would put a permanent end to security challenges and help to maintain the tempo of peace reigning in the state.

The Commissioner of Police called for support from the state government; sister agencies and general public to ensure the success of the Operation.

“Since the role of Nigeria Police is to providing intensive internal security that is strategically crucial, hence the need for this initiative which is put in place to put a permanent end to insecurity challenges in the country.

“It is in view of this that the Acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar Adamu was on April 5th, 2019 came up with the launch of the Operation Puff Adder to combat all forms of armed banditry, violence and other related crimes.

“This strategic move would help to ensure that states of the federation are saved and protected while the security of lives and property of the citizens are given utmost priority.

“Therefore, the cooperation and the collaboration of every citizen, stakeholder among others is required in bringing a permanent end to incidences of armed banditry and violence in the state.

“The loyalty and commitment of all and sundry is of greatest need to ensure success of this Operation, while the commitment, cooperation and support of government cannot be overlooked on the need to nip in the bud the criminal activities in the state”, she added.

The Commander Engineer Construction Command of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Adesina Agboola ; ‎the State Director, Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), Mr. Brown Ekwoab, expressed the readiness to partner the Police and other security agencies to raise the bar of security in the state.

Senior Government officials including Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola; security chiefs, traditional rulers, leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee led by Comrade Amitolu Shittu, stakeholders across sectors and others attended the event.