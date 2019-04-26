Valedictory Session, Cabinet Dissolution Not Same Day, Says Mohammed

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has clarified that the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to be held on May 22, does not mean that the cabinet will be dissolved on the same day. In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the minister said it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve the cabinet anytime he chooses.

The statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, clarified the minister’s earlier statement to State House correspondents after yesterday’s FEC meeting in Abuja.

“It is inaccurate to extrapolate from my statement – that the FEC valedictory session will hold on 22 May – to say that the President will dissolve the cabinet on the same day. “They do not mean the same thing,” he said.

Mohammed had earlier told journalists after the weekly FEC meeting that the cabinet members of President Buhari, are still intact.

He opined that Buhari will dissolve his cabinet, on May 22 to pick new ones.

“We will be having a valedictory session on 22nd May. The cabinet remains intact”, he told State House correspondents.