Schneider Electric Canvasses for Digitised Power Management

Lekan Fatodu

At the just concluded IDC CIO Summit 2019 which held in Lagos today, Schneider Electric demonstrated the importance of digitised power monitoring in commercial and industrial buildings to enhance energy efficiency and power reliability.

Considering the inadequate power infrastructure and the resultant frequent blackouts experienced across the nation, Schneider Electric made a presentation at the summit on Digitising Power Management to Drive Energy Efficiency, highlighting the variables under our control to preserve the safety of consumers and the lifespan of electrical equipment.

Ifeanyi Odoh, Head Business Development and Offer Marketing for Anglophone West Africa at Schneider Electric explained how firms can save cost by deploying a range of Schneider Electric smart software that will automate power monitoring, protect electrical installations from overheating, power surges and fire.

He also enlightened the delegates of the possibility of detecting the health status of electrical installations by the use of these smart software.

“A good understanding of the issues with your equipment and installations will help you avert major electrical hazards via early prevention”, he posited.

Odoh averred that firms can better protect their equipment and resolve issues around power quality by leveraging the benefits of Schneider Electric Eco structure architecture.

The theme of the summit which was Strategies for an Era of Multiplied Innovation and Automation, focused on the increasing use of data for competitive advantage.

Speakers and panellists made presentations on how to help companies rethink the way they leverage information, harness emerging ICT solutions, and facilitate organization-wide innovation, with the ultimate aim of making their enterprises more agile, efficient, and productive than ever before.

It has been forecasted that beyond 2022, we will see large-scale automation with ubiquitous AI and robotics, the emergence of digital twins on a massive scale, and exponential change in the competitive landscape. We expect to see a new “IT world order”, built around changing technologies, new offerings, evolving business models, and emerging digital transformation.