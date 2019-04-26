RMB Nigeria Launches Online Transactional Banking Platform

Hamid Ayodeji

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria (RMBN) has launched a banking solution known as ‘RMBN Digital,’ with the aim of at enhancing the transactional banking experience of its clients.

The Chief Executive Officer, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, Michael Larbie, who spoke at the launch of the digital platform in Lagos, said with the solution, RMBN aims to offer clients significant value by providing the “best user experience through a simple and secure channel.”

He added: “By integrating traditional banking with the online banking experience, we will build and foster a stronger connection with our clients and have a deeper level of customer engagement.”

Also, the Head of Corporate Banking, RMBN, Taiwo Shote, noted that with the new solution, the bank was living up to its slogan of being, “an innovative and solutions-driven bank.”.

He added: “We are ensuring that our clients enjoy a seamless and secure digital banking experience.”

He said the online banking offering was aimed at efficient cash management through adequate and accurate financial reporting as well as the timely processing of transactions.

“We understand the desires of our clients, top of which is to be able to access and activate banking transactions on the go while having a full view of transactions as they do business across different sectors and markets,” Shote added. “Understanding the needs of our clients enables us to partner with them across the entire value chain, enabling us to provide the appropriate corporate banking, advisory, financing, trading and risk management solutions”.

RMBN Digital is a dynamic platform that can be accessed via desktops, tablets, smart phones and integrated business-to-business systems. These channels may be configured by businesses to match the processing and reconciliation of banking transactions on their enterprise systems to ease administration and comply with reporting requirements.

The platform enables bulk payments in both local and foreign currencies; the viewing and downloading of real-time account balances and statements; and loan and fixed deposit reports. In addition, funds may be transferred internally or across borders, beneficiary advisories may be sent to third parties; payment advisories may be generated on all transactions; and instant payments could be processed.

RMBN Digital offers multiple account structures; the benefit of interest on all operational local currency accounts; simplified end-to-end reconciliation and monitoring; remote authorisation; and multi-transactional capabilities.

RMBN Digital meets all international standards of encryption and user authentication, so clients are assured of the security and confidentiality of their information and transactions.

The RMBN Online platform is yet another offering that lives up to RMB’s vision of continuously creating sustainable value, unique solutions and superior economic returns for clients and shareholders.