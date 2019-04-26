NIMASA Promotes IMO Rep, 255 Officers

Eromosele Abiodun

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has approved the promotion of the Nigerian Alternate Permanent Representative at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr. Dikko Bala, to director.

Also, the agency has elevated former Deputy Director, Maritime Labour Services, Mrs. Rita Uruakpa to the position of director in the agency.

Other beneficiaries of the promotion exercise were Mr. Kazir Musa, who was promoted to deputy director, and 18 officers, who were elevated to assistant directors.

Also, 236 other staff across all grade levels also benefited from the exercise.

In a statement, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said the exercise were ratified at a meeting of the Governing Board of the agency held in Lagos, under the chairmanship of Major General Jonathan India Garba (rtd).

Peterside congratulated the promoted members of staff and charged them to continue to be committed to the agency’s vision of taking the Nigerian maritime sector to an enviable height.

“Our determination to continue to motivate the Agency’s workforce remains unwavering. This was a rigorous but fair process, and in this wise, I will like to congratulate the newly promoted staff of the Agency and to say to them that the reward for hard work is more work.

“On our part as Executive Management, we will continue to ensure that staff are promoted as and when due so that they can remain motivated to give their best in the Agency’s drive to reposition the maritime industry,” he said.

Garba, enjoined the newly promoted staff to be more dedicated to their duties, saying the promotions will come with more responsibilities.

In their comments, the promoted staff said before now, staff of the agency stayed very long on one grade level without promotion, but that story changed with the coming of the Peterside-led management.

“More than ever, NIMASA staff have remained committed to the agency’s course, knowing full well that every hard work is rewarded by the agency’s management. This promotion exercise has clearly shown that the Peterside-led management is determined to actualise its promise to take the Nigerian maritime sector to the next level by encouraging professionalism.”

… Extends Donation of Relief Materials to Ondo State

Meanwhile, the agency has continued its donation of relief materials to victims affected by flood and other disasters across the country. The agency took the exercise to Akure in Ondo State where various items were donated to the Ondo State Government for onward distribution to affected citizens.

Speaking during the presentation of the materials in Akure, the Director General of NIMASA Dr. Dakuku Peterside stated that the initiative was in line with the agency’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He said NIMASA would continue to provide support for victims of natural and man-made disasters across the country.

Represented by the agency’s Director, Western Zonal Office, Mr. Olayemi Abass, the DG said the agency would continue to vigorously pursue the improvement of the welfare of Nigerians and the economy as a whole.

“We are here to comply with the federal government’s directive for all government organisations to use their powers and resources to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians affected by flood and other disasters.

“We therefore call on other corporate bodies to partner with us in this drive,” he said.

While receiving the materials, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State Hon. Agboola Ajayi, commended NIMASA for reaching out to the state. He said the materials could not have come at a better time especially because the Ondo State Government is currently handling the devastating effect of the rain storm that ravaged the Supare and Ikare Akoko areas of the state.

The deputy governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Desola Alabi, said that the Ondo State Government would continue to partner agencies such as NIMASA in various areas for the common good of Nigeria.

NIMASA commenced the second phase of the donation of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) nationwide last week with the presentation of household items to IDPs in Lagos and Niger States. Twenty states across the nation’s six geopolitical zones have been ravaged by flood and other disasters will benefit from this segment of the exercise.

NIMASA had flagged off the donation of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) nationwide with the presentation of household items to IDPs in Lagos. The exercise had commenced at the Lagos State Emergency Resettlement and Relief Camp at Igando, in Alimosho Local Government Area, involved relief materials worth millions of naira.

While presenting the materials to the IDPs, in Lagos, the Director General of NIMASA had said 20 states in the federation were billed to benefit from the scheme.