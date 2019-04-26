Group Reiterates Commitment to Competitive Maritime Sector

By Eromosele Abiodun

The Chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA) has reiterated the commitment of the African maritime body to build a competitive maritime sector in Africa through continuous engagements and sharing of ideas.

The Chairman of AAMA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, made this known during the third session of the Executive Council (EXCO) of the association in Casablanca, Morocco.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts by the various maritime administrations in Africa to be put in place to be able to compete favourably with its counterparts in other continents.

He noted that the choice of the various countries in the EXCO was to ensure geographical spread; thereby making sure every region is well represented.

Accordingly, he said: “I beckon on you all to note that our primary aim of coming here is to continue to uphold the tenets of the African Maritime Transport Charter (AMTC) to improve among others, the capacity, capability and performance of Africa’s Maritime Administrations and the maritime/shipping sector with great emphasis on human resources development, technology and information sharing.”

Speaking further, he enjoined the participants to make valuable contributions to the course of promoting the African maritime administration, as this will help to achieve set goals for the body in African.

“Let me assure you that, we will not relent in our efforts to build competitive and vibrant maritime and shipping sector and to give Africa a voice among comity of maritime nations as Africa is our hope for sustainable growth,” he said.

Peterside also expressed delight and optimism that the meeting would yield results and proffer solution towards actualising the AMTC.

The AAMA Executive Council was made up of representatives of Central Africa (Cameroun, Cape Verde), West Africa (Cote D’Ivoire and Ghana), East Africa (Tanzania and Comoros), Southern Africa (Mozambique and South Africa), North Africa (Egypt and Sudan) and Uganda representing land-locked countries. The meeting had in attendance Executive Council members from Cape Verde, Ghana, Tanzania, Comoros, Mozambique, South Africa, Egypt, Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria.

The body had elected Peterside as Chairman of AAMA during the third conference of the body held in Nigeria. In 2018, Peterside was elected to continue his tenure as Chairman during the 4th AAMA Conference in Egypt because of the visibility his leadership has given AAMA globally. The third session of exco would focus on several issues that would continue to drive AAMA’s vision, ambition and strategy for the sustainable development of Africa’s maritime domain.