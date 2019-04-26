Ambode Orders Appointees to Submit Handover Notes

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has directed all commissioners, special advisers, special assistants and personal assistants to submit their handover notes on or before May 10.

The directive is contained in a circular the Permanent Secretary in charge of Cabinet Office, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi issued on Tuesday

The circular, with Reference No: SSG/LS/P/C/2019/Vol.1/01, was issued on April 23.

The circular, which was tiled “Preparation for smooth Transition and Submission of Handover Notes-Cabinet and Non-Cabinet ranks,” said in a bit to facilitate a seamless transition, Ambode had directed that all appointees, serving in various political capacities should submit their handover notes not later than May 10.

Those affected by the circular are: Personal Assistants, Special Assistants, Special Advisers and all the members of the State Executive Council.