Stakeholders Set for PoS Innovation Summit

By Emma Okonji

The PoS Innovation Summit has been scheduled to hold next month in Lagos.

The event is expected to draw delegates from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), banks, players in the Fintech industry and other key stakeholders.

Convened by Nigeria’s Fintech company, Global Accelerex Limited, the PoS Innovation Summit brings together all stakeholders in the financial technology ecosystem to deliberate and foster understanding of the value chain in a bid to improve service delivery in the e-payment sector.

The discussions are aimed at achieving the financial inclusion goals of the Federal Government and attaining the Financial System Strategy (FSS) 2020 Plan of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Themed, “Agent Banking to Reach the Last Mile”, the event would focus on the delivery of convenient, accessible and cost-effective financial services to the underserved and unbanked in Nigeria. The objective will be to further improve ﬁnancial inclusion through the agency banking system.

To deepen understanding of how agent banking really works, a live demonstration of agency banking, using the Accelerex Agent Network Platform would also occur during the summit. A considerable number of Nigerians have embraced the deposit, transfer and withdrawal of money through agent banking operators both in urban and rural areas.