Oshoala Nets Brace in Barcelona Ladies 6-2 Demolition of Sevilla

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, Wednesday scored a brace as Barcelona Ladies thrashed Sevilla 6-2 to keep up the pressure on Liga Iberdrola leaders Atletico Madrid.

Oshoala struck in the 30th and 34th minutes to help the Blaugrana win the contest at the Miniestadi.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Candela Andujar in the 67th minute.

Oshoala who is on loan with Barcelona Ladies from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian has now scored seven goals in six league appearances for the club.

The game against Sevilla was her first start in over two months for Barcelona after she missed their last six games in all competitions as a result of hamstring injury.

She only return to action last Sunday in an UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich which Barcelona won 1-0 away from home.

The return leg comes up on Sunday at the Miniestadi with Barcelona in good position to reach their first ever final in the competition.

Her return to form will surely delight Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby who will be banking on the former Arsenal and Liverpool Ladies starlet to help his team make a positive impact at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer in France.