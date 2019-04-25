Commissioner, Business Strategist to Promote Digital Women Inclusion

By Emma Okonji

Dare to Inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young Muslim women in the digital inclusion drive for women, will next month, present its third annual mentoring session.

The event would feature the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, and a Business Strategist, Mrs. Zainab Ini-Abimbola, among other leading women, as speakers at the forum.

The session provides a platform for young women to observe, interact with and learn from outstanding and established women leaders, experienced business people and leading industry experts.

The theme for this third edition is “Muslim Women Inclusion in the Digital World”.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, it’s convener, Mrs. Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe said: “This edition of DTI mentoring session will center around our ever fast changing digital landscape. As technology becomes the change driver in our interconnected world, we are excited to explore how young women can acquire the requisite skills and leverage digital knowledge to accelerate their personal development while expanding the frontiers of knowledge for an inclusive growth development of the society.”

The event, she said, would create opportunity for young women professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to be mentored, guided and inspired by the success stories and life experiences of our seasoned business leaders.

At the second edition, which was focused on “Living a Purpose Driven Life”, the forum had charged the young women to discover their true purpose in life and continuously nurture or reinforce the right values that could drive them to become a positive change in the entire world.

Those in attendance included the Chairman, Access Bank Plc and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Mrs. Mosun Bello-Olusoga; General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency and Founder of Wecyclers Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola; Founder, She Writes Woman, Ms Hauwa Ojeifo, among others.