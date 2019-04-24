Tinubu Mourns Demise of Olowo of Owo

A former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress national stalwart, Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Olagbegi royal family, the Olowo-in-Council and the people of Owo over the demise of Olowo of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi.

Oba Olateru-Olagbegi’s demise at 77 was announced on Thursday by the Ondo State Government.

Tinubu also commiserated with Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over the death, saying the prime traditional ruler died when his wise counsel and peace initiatives not only in ancient Owo town but across Yorubaland were still required.

In a condolence message released yesterday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said:

“I commiserate with the Olagbegi Royal Family, the Olowo-in-Council and the people of Owo over the demise of Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi. I also offer my condolences to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“Oba Olateru-Olagbegi was a highly respected traditional ruler who contributed immensely to the peace and development of Owo kingdom and Ondo State. He loved his people and the Yoruba race dearly.

“A man of peace and vast knowledge, he was reputed for his peace initiatives and bridge-building efforts. He was also unmistakable in his outward appearance. Oba Olateru-Olagbegi was distinctively Yoruba in shape and form.

“He carried himself with dignity and grace commensurate with the magnificence of the traditional stool he occupied. For as the capital of Yoruba city-state between 1400 and 1600 AD, Owo occupied an enviable place in Yoruba traditional history. The pioneer Olowo of Owo was the direct descendant of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

“Owo has also produced great sons and daughters, which included the last President of Egbe Omo Oduduwa and Second Republic governor of Ondo State, Chief Michael Ajasin.

“Oba Olateru-Olagbegi’s wise counsel will be deeply missed not only by the Olowo-in-Council and the Owo people but also by the Yoruba across the country and beyond.

“I wish the soul of our late monarch eternal rest. May the Olagbegi family, the people of Owo and indeed all of us find the strength to continue where he has stopped”.