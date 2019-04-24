Senate to Pass 2019 Appropriation Bill Tuesday

* Confirms Lola Abiola-Edewor as ED NDIC

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday stood down the consideration of the 2019 budget report due to the absence of the Chairman of its Committee on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje.

Goje, who was billed to present his committee’s report, according to the Order Paper, was not available while the Deputy Chairman, Senator Sunny Ogorji, was also not at Wednesday’s plenary.

This made the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to announce that the passage of the budget will be deferred to Tuesday, April 30.

He also instructed the Clerk of the Senate, Mr Nelson Ayewoh, to ensure that all senators get copies of the details of the budget report latest by Monday, April 29.

This, he said, will enable the senators to study the budget details ahead of the consideration of the budget report and passage next Tuesday.

Senate also on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Hon. Lola Abiola-Edewor as Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This is sequel to the consideration of Senator Rafiu Adebayo-led committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions’ report on the nominee by the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

