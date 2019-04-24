Edo NLC, TUC Hail Obaseki

The leadership of the organised labour in Edo State has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki on his commitment to the labour movement, noting that the construction of the Labour House Complex, and other labour-friendly policies has endeared him to the unions and their causes in the state.

Speaking yesterday after inspecting ongoing construction of the Labour House Complex at Ikpoba Hill, the Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Ademokun, said the edifice which is 80 per cent complete, is a dream come true.

He noted that the building would be occupied in 3 months’ time, adding, “There will be change of leadership by Thursday, hence the need for the inspection to assess the level of work on the building project. We are happy for what my leadership has accomplished. Those who will succeed us will continue with the rest.”

Similarly, Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Marshal Orhue, hailed Governor Obaseki for the rapid pace of work on the building, noting that the governor has ensured a good relationship with labour.

Orhue added, “we now have an edifice that belongs to us. This is wonderful, and we thank the former governor, Comrade Oshiomhole and Governor Obaseki for their support to labour union in the state.

Edo State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Chief Odion Olaye, said the peaceful relationship between the organised labour in the state and the present administration fast tracked the execution of the project.

Olaye added, “It is a very good one. There is a cordial relationship between the union and state government. That is why the project is going on smoothly.”