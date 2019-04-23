Buhari Sad over Death of Christian Youths, Security Agents in Gombe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the killing of some Christian youths during an Easter procession on Sunday in Gombe, and reprisal killing of the law enforcement officials allegedly responsible for the tragic incident.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president described the violent actions as “very unfortunate”.

Buhari extended condolences to the families of the victims, while wishing the injured speedy recovery.

While joining the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe State chapter, and the State Government in appealing for calm, the president also decried the reckless driving as well as “quick resort to self-help and mob action.”

“We must always be mindful of the peaceful action of others while resisting the urge to take the laws into our hands notwithstanding the gravity of provocation,’’ he added.

The President commended the leaderships of the police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for steps taken in bringing the situation under control, and promising further investigations into the sad incident.

Buhari prayed Almighty God to comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed victims. (NAN)