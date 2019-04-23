12 Nations in Nigeria for Africa Nations Beach V’ball Cup

Twelve countries are already in Nigeria ahead of the 2019 Africa Nations Beach Volleyball male and female Cup Seniors which bag an yesterday.

According to the Secretary General, Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Alhaji Adamu Maikano said Algeria, Morocco, Uganda, Rwanda, Gambia, and Benin Republic already the country on Sunday.

Others participating nations are host, Nigeria, Sudan, Mauritius, Niger, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Mozambique.

Maikano told newsmen that South Africa, Sierra Leone and Lesotho are expected in Nigeria on Monday.

The NVBF scribe said the country has all the facilities required to host the beach volleyball cup.

He said, “Nigeria is a force to reckon with in beach volleyball and have produced medals for the country. We believe that the championship will not only bring out the beauty of the game in Nigeria but the infrastructures in the country’s capital”.

“We are fully ready to host the rest of Africa in Abuja”, he said

The Africa Nations Beach Volleyball Cup Seniors is scheduled to hold from April 21st to 28th, 2019 at Jabi Lake Park, Abuja, Nigeria.