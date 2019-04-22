 SACKED FOR BEING TOO HONEST

Mondayletter2

There are many people who think many teachers should be fired for not doing their job properly but in the latest case of educational stupidity a teacher has been sacked for being honest.

Diane Tirado is/was a teacher at West Gate K-8 School in Port St Lucie, USA. This school has a rather generous 50% minimum for any work even if there is no work. Does that school pay their teachers 50% of their wages when they don’t even turn up? If so, then I am willing to ‘work’ there.

Students should be encouraged and rewarded for their work, the important word being WORK. In most real world cases a zero performance gets a zero reward.

No teacher should be sacked for doing the sensible thing unless the world has gone mad although it appears to happen frequently in the educational environment.

Sack 50% of this school education board where there is 0% sensible thinking.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia