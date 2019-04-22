OTC 2019: PETAN to Deepen Opportunities for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Companies

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has stated that the 50th Annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2019) which holds between May 6th and 9th 2019, in Houston, United States of America will promote investment collaboration opportunities for Nigeria’s oil and gas companies. The Publicity Secretary of PETAN, Mr. Ranti Omole, disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

According to Omole, PETAN is committed to the promotion and capacity development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The OTC gives energy professionals an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas , create business relationships, advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

The conference would include more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space as well as more than 350 peer-selected technical presentations covering topics from the wellbore to topsides.



More than 60,000 professionals from more than 100 countries are set to attend. Typical attendants include engineers, technicians, top executives, operators, scientists and managers in the offshore energy sector.



The OTC ranks among the largest 25 trade shows held annually in the US and is among the 10 largest meetings in terms of attendance. Omole, pointed out that the OTC provides excellent opportunities for promotion of the great potential in Nigeria and the country’s oil and gas industry. In addition, he said it would also provide a unique platform for close interactions and business development with leading international and major Nigerian oil service companies, indigenous oil companies, industry executives, government policy makers and political leaders, and to share ideas on improving the Nigerian oil industry. “There is a lot of misconception concerning the OTC and this stems from the fact that we have not fully explored all the opportunities available to us at the event, understand all the intricacies about the OTC and why the global O&G businesses would go to the OTC to exhibit their services, use the platform for global business expansion and seek to forge relationships with reputable regional and international service companies. “PETAN is committed to the promotion and the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, through the organisation of and participation in conferences, seminars and workshops, as well as creating opportunities for Nigerian oil and gas companies to develop, in a highly competitive environment. “PETAN member companies and many other indigenous oil service companies will be part of a robust Nigerian contingent exhibiting at the OTC, to showcase the dynamism and potentials of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry. About 2,500 professionals and industry leaders from Nigeria and beyond her shore will attend this year’s event.”

Furthermore, he said the Nigerian Pavilion organised by his association would be at the OTC along with 22 other National Pavilions at this year’s event. These National Pavilions include Canada, Scotland, USA, Norway, Japan, Brazil, Germany, France, China, South Korea, Singapore, etc. “We are also expecting oil and gas contingents from other African countries. It is an event that strategic and forward looking organisations must not miss. “PETAN has been organising and hosting the Nigerian pavilion at the OTC Houston, Texas since 2005, and we also organise annually discussion panels at the event. “Join us at the Crown Plaza Hotel on the 7th May 2019 for discussions on the business opportunities in Nigeria and on the 8th May 2019 for the African Regional Technical Workshop.”