Osun to Recruit 2,000 Food Vendors to Feed School Pupils

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 2,000 food vendors are to be recruited by the Osun State Government to enhance the State Elementary School Feeding and Health Programme popularly known as- O’MEALS.

The vendors will join others in the preparation of meals for the public school pupils across the state.

The State Programme Officer of the scheme, Mrs. Olaniyan Kehinde, who stated this during an interaction with applicants at the O’MEALs Secretariat Complex in Osogbo, the state capital, commended the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for opening another window of employment opportunity for women in the state.

Olaniyan who lauded the efforts of the present administration for sustaining the scheme, said the employment opportunity will further help to empower women.

She acknowledged the administration of Oyetola for demonstrating genuine commitment to women and children development since assumption office.

Olaniyan noted that the scheme had helped to banish the scourge of unemployment and poverty among women since it was founded.

She described the huge success recorded since the establishment of the scheme as unprecedented particularly in alleviating poverty in the society.

“Governor Oyetola has approved the recruitment of another set of food vendors (caterers) who will be preparing nutritious meals for our pupils in every school day across the state.

“‎As we all know, this scheme is aimed to banish poverty, unemployment, hunger and increase primary school enrolment and as well encourage local and state-wide economic growth.

“The recruitment exercise was conceived to empower unemployed women in the state and as well help to eradicate poverty and hunger.

“This initiative will help to complement the efforts already put in place as the new vendors will be trained and exposed to skills that can avail them the opportunities of being self-independent and self-reliant.

“We are planning to recruit 2,000 fresh set of caterers while some of the old ones will be relieved.

“So, we are going to synergise the new beneficiaries with some of the old ones who have been found worthy in the course of discharging their duties.

“The criteria for the recruitment include Senior School Certificate Examination, Birth Certificate, Certificate in Catering Service, Local Government Certificate known as State of Origin, Health Certificate among others.

“Those that will be considered for the job will be within the age bracket of 18 to 40 years and such person must possess at least SSCE with an evidence of certification in catering service among others”, she said.