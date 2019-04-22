LCCI to Hold Mining Summit

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to hold its mining summit. The event would hold in collaboration with the Association of Metals Exporters of Nigeria (AMEN). The summit, which is a two-day event, is expected to hold on Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th April, 2019, in Lagos.

Director General, LCCI, Muda Yusuf, said: “The summit has been designed to offer local and international players in the industry an opportunity to meet and deliberate on the opportunities of the industry with a view to making Nigeria indeed an investor’s destination in mining and metals exports.

“Expected to be in attendance are key regulators of the industry, Captains of industry, investors and budding investors in the sector, financiers, bankers and insurance companies and all critical players in the industry. The aim is to give exposition to the numerous investment prospects and the management of associated risks.”

Yusuf also added that, “The summit is also aimed at identifying and appraising the challenges in mining and metals exports in Nigeria and enhancing better understanding of the value chain in mining and metals exports in Nigeria. The summit is also targeted at practically assessing the present Nigerian mining industry relative to an ideal mining jurisdiction.

“Further, the summit will appraise existing financing opportunities for mining and metals export in Nigeria. It will also proffer practical solutions to the challenges militating against mining and metals exports in Nigeria.

“One of the targets of the summit is the production of an investor’s guide in mining and mining business for investors and potential investors in the Nigerian mining sector. Stakeholders will also use the opportunity of the summit to review recent events in the Nigerian solid minerals sector, as they pertain to mining and metals exports.”