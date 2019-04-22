Job Creation  Panacea to Insecurity, Says Bakare

Chinedu Eze



The General Overseer, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has said that the solution to the insecurity eroding peace in the country is job creation.

Bakare who made this known during interview with Channels Television in Lagos, noted that the government has neglected job creation for a long time, adding that the country has ignored its most valued asset, which is human resources.

He said that thousands of young people graduate from higher institutions every year and stressed that government should evolve policies that would enhance job creation both in the private and public sectors.

Bakare also said that government should review the education curriculum with the objective of ensuring that students acquire skills and knowledge that will enable them create their own jobs and become self-employed.

He said the universities do not prepare students to be creative and ingenuous in the society after school and attributed this to poor quality of education in the country.

Bakare frowned at the proliferation of universities in the country, saying that even if approvals should be given to the establishment of such schools, government should make sure that education at such schools should be qualitative.

He said he was aghast recently when he heard that over 300 applications are waiting at the National University Commission (NUC0 by those who wanted to establish universities in the country.

According to him, it is not bad to establish universities but government should ensure that the schools meet high standards that would ensure that when students graduate they would be able to have enough skills and knowledge to be self-employed and the needed resource to seek for employment.