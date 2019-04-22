IG Orders Probe into Gombe Easter Accident

The Inspector General of Police (IG) M.A Adamu has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the tragic accident on Sunday in Gombe, where the driver of a bus rammed into a procession of Easter revellers.

The accident occurred along the Gombe-Biu road.

Witness accounts, according to the police, revealed that the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle at Unguwan Waja and rammed into a crowd evidently celebrating Easter.

Thirty people were also injured.

“With assistance of the policemen from Gombe Division, the victims were immediately rushed to Gombe Specialist Hospital where the driver, one Corp Assistant Adamu Abdullahi, a member of staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to Government House, Gombe and 10 others were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the morgue while 30 other persons injured are currently receiving treatment,” the police spokesman Frank Mba said.

The Gombe State Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the accident to have an on-the-spot assessment. He also visited the hospital to monitor the treatment of the victims.

The IG, while condoling the families and friends of the dead and the injured victims, advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs, rules and regulations while driving especially this festive period and beyond. (NAN)