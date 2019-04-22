Global Accelerex Eyes Market Dominance

The Global Accelerex has disclosed that it is expanding its footprints to Sub-Saharan Africa, having fully established itself as the Fintech company of choice in Nigeria.

The Company was recently awarded, ‘Cashless Driver: Point of Sale (PoS) Transactions,’ by the Central Bank of Nigeria after it achieved the highest volume of PoS transactions on behalf of banks in 2018.

The award reinforced the company’s position as the market leader in the Nigeria fintech space.

A statement from the company quoted its Managing Director, Tunde Ogungbade, to have stated that the Global Accelerex has positioned itself for rapid expansion into the African fintech market, following the giant strides it has recorded and its remarkable achievements in Nigeria.

Highlighting some of the company’s major milestones, Ogungbade explained in the statement: “In our quest to constantly deliver excellent customer satisfaction, we opened the first customer contact centre in the industry. The facility is staffed with a team of passionate customer service professionals that provide sterling service to the delight of customers.

“The centre which is open 24/7 enables seamless reception of inbound, outbound calls, and live call monitoring to guarantee quality assurance even on public holidays.”

He further stated that the company launched the first android PoS terminal certified for payment acceptance in Nigeria, which is the N5 android PoS device. It performs four times faster than any other payment terminal and has efficient battery conservation, lasting up to five days before the battery drains out. It is loaded with a plethora of applications for the enhancement of business operational efficiency such as creation of sales records and invoices for merchants, and Inventory management which includes monitoring the stock, re-order level and automatic replenishment systems.

“With regional offices in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ibadan and Kano, which serves the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, Global Accelerex is able to provide countrywide support for its customers across Nigeria.

“This is in line with its objective to make financial payments seamless and convenient for Nigerians,” the statement added.

The managing director further emphasised that the company has continued to blaze the trail in the areas of innovation and exceptional service delivery.

“Its in-house Innovation and Technology Team embody creativity, flexibility and agility that give the company the much-needed leverage to compete favourably in the industry by developing cutting-edge solutions that enable customers achieve their business goals.

“The culture at Global Accelerex is to adapt global best practices to the peculiar African market. Our solutions are tailored to meet the needs of small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, helping them in their payment and business processes to propel growth,” the statement added.