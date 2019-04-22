Easter: Ugwuanyi Preaches Peace, Unity, Progress

Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has urged Christians and indeed all Nigerians, to take advantage of Christ’s resurrection, which Easter symbolises, to sustain their abiding faith in God and promote peace, love, unity and virtues that enhance the progress of the country.

In his Easter message, Ugwuanyi noted that the observation of 40 days of Lent through fasting, abstinence, praying and charity in memory of Christ’s suffering, death and resurrection, “reinvigorates the spiritual strength of Christians and God’s amazing grace for salvation of mankind”.

The governor added that “God’s extraordinary act of love for mankind should be cherished, celebrated and sustained”.

While wishing the good people of Enugu State and indeed all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, Ugwuanyi reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God, and urged them to remain committed to the core values of their religious belief which centre on peace, unity, love and progress