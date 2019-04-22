British National Among Two People Shot Dead at Kaduna Resort, Says UK Govt 

Don’t come to Kaduna, Shehu Sani warns tourists, others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A British national, Faye Mooney, was among the victims of the attack on Kajuru castle in Kaduna last Friday by unknown gunmen who also abducted three others.

This is coming as the senator representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Shehu Sani, has warned tourists and any adventurer thinking of visiting Kaduna, to stay away, at least for now.

The victims were said to have travelled from Lagos to have some fun at the resort when they were attacked around 11pm.

Mooney, who worked with a non-governmental organisation, Mercy Corps, was killed alongside Mathew Oguche, a staff member of an international NGO, Safety Organisation.

The British High Commission in a statement by the Head of Communications, Policy and Corporate Lead, Department for International Development, David Smith, in Abuja yesterday, explained that the deceased Briton’s next-of-kin had been notified.

The commission stated that it was offering consular assistance to her family while also engaging with the Nigerian authorities on the incident.

While offering its sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the victims of the attack, the Mission said it would not comment or speculate on the motive or nature of the attack ‘at this time.’

The statement said, “The British High Commission is aware of an incident involving the death of a British national and a Nigerian national in Kaduna State, late on Friday evening.

“Mooney was killed on Friday, April 19, 2019 in an attack at Kajuru Castle, near Kaduna, alongside a Nigerian national, Oguche.

” Mooney was employed in Nigeria with the NGO Mercy Corps. Oguche worked for the International NGO Safety Organisation.

“Her next-of-kin has been notified and we are offering consular assistance to her family. We are engaging with the Nigerian authorities, and we understand an investigation is underway.”

Sani made this known via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani yesterday; just as the Kaduna State Government announced its partnership with the World Bank Group and the Rockefeller Foundation to launch what it called @ClickOnKaduna — a set of digital programmes designed to train youths aged 18-40 including women and disadvantaged groups with digital skills and digital entrepreneurship skills.

Sani had tweeted: “All those una wey wan come up here do tourism, escortion (excursion) or sight seeing, make una chill, this gunmen no dey joke, life no get double.”

On Saturday, two people were shot dead by persons suspected to be terrorists, while three others were abducted during a social gathering at Kajuru Castle, a popular resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Kaduna State Police Command yesterday said one of the persons killed at Kajuru Castle was a British female expatriate, and identified her as Miss Faye Mooney.

The state Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who revealed this, said efforts were ongoing to safely recover those kidnapped and get the suspects arrested.

Earlier yesterday, the Kaduna State Police Command said it had restored law and order on Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway after irate youths blocked the bypass over an alleged overnight kidnapping in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at about 1:00 a.m., suspected gunmen stormed Rariya community near Kabala and allegedly kidnapped some people, leading to protests over the incident.

A resident, Abubakar Ladan, alleged that three women, a teenager and a man were kidnapped.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident.

Sabo said when the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer, he led a team of personnel to the area for rescue.

“When they went there, the suspected kidnappers had run away.