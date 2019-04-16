Kaduna Constitutes 10-man Commission of Inquiry to Investigate Kajuru Crisis

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Govern-ment has constituted a judicial commission of inquiry to look into the crisis in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, which has led to many deaths and destruction.

Hundreds of people have been killed while over 11,000 others have been displaced following persistent invasion of communities by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Announcing the establishment of the commission in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, said the commission will be headed by Justice Isa Aliyu, a judge of the Kaduna State High Court.

It stated: “During a visit to Karamai community in Kajuru LGA on March 2, 2019, Malam Nasir El-Rufai announced that the Kaduna State Government had decided to establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the communal conflict in Kajuru Local Government Area.

“The governor explained that building sustainable peace in the area requires that all the facts around the violent conflict be established” the statement said.

Members of the commission include, AVM Abdullahi Shehu (rtd.); Mr. B. C. Osuji; U. U Shehu, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police; Mrs. Hannatu Ugah, a retired Head of Service, Kaduna State; and Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai (rtd).

Others are Alhaji Auwal Aliyu Damau, a Permanent Secretary in the Kaduna State Civil Service; Muhammad Sani Isa, a Director at the Interfaith Mediation Centre, Rev. Yusuf Biniyat, a senior pastor of the ECWA Church; and Salim Musa Umar of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue.

Edward Andow, a Director in the Ministry of Justice, is to serve as the secretary to the commission, while M.I. Aliyu, a Director of Citizens Right Department, will serve as counsel to the commission.

The mandate of the commission, according to the statement, include: “To inquire into or investigate, ascertain and identify the immediate and remote causes of all instances of disturbances from 2017 to date in Kajuru, Kachia, Chikun LGAs and surrounding communities;

“Identify individuals, traditional and religious institutions and other associations that might have contributed to the build-up of the disturbances and recommend further action by government;

”Assess, determine and establish the extent of loss of lives and property and other forms of damage caused during the disturbances and identify the perpetrators of the dastardly acts for further action by government;

”Make any other recommendations to government consequential to or related to any or all these terms of reference

“In the light of the Commission’s findings, recommend appropriate legal and other actions to be taken against those responsible for the disturbances;

“Make appropriate recommendations to government on steps to be taken to forestall future occurrence of the disturbances.”